Expert Ratings For Canadian Solar

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Canadian Solar, presenting an average target of $17.26, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has decreased by 24.36% from the previous average price target of $22.82.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Canadian Solar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $11.00 $19.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $27.00 $43.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $12.28 $9.10

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Canadian Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Canadian Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Canadian Solar analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Canadian Solar's Background

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. Its Recurrent segment primarily comprises solar and battery storage project development and sale, O&M and asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets.

Canadian Solar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Canadian Solar's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Solar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Solar's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Canadian Solar's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSIQ

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Aug 2021 GLJ Research Downgrades Buy Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for CSIQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.