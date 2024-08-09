Expert Ratings For Burlington Stores

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 9 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $265.53, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $209.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $247.06, the current average has increased by 7.48%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Burlington Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $279.00 $257.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $284.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $238.00 $212.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $276.00 $258.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $274.00 $252.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $257.00 $209.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $284.00 $246.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $240.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $274.00 $250.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $240.00 $227.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $209.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Burlington Stores's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Burlington Stores's Background

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Financial Milestones: Burlington Stores's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

