Expert Ratings For Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.6, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.11% lower than the prior average price target of $16.10.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Blue Owl Capital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $14.50 $14.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $15.50 $16.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Timothy O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.50 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corp is a specialty finance company and business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated, or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its investment strategies are intended to generate favorable returns across credit cycles with an emphasis on preserving capital.

Financial Milestones: Blue Owl Capital's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Blue Owl Capital's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -34.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Capital's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 87.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Capital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.24.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

