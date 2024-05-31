Expert Ratings For Arcellx

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $81.09, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a 10.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arcellx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $70.00 - Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $85.00 - Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $81.00 $72.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Maintains Buy $82.00 - Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $81.00 - Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $87.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arcellx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arcellx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arcellx's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Arcellx: A Closer Look

Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Arcellx: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Arcellx's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 119.16% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcellx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Arcellx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

