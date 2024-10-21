Expert Ratings For Amer Sports

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.67, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.00, the current average has increased by 3.53%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amer Sports. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $17.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amer Sports's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amer Sports's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amer Sports analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Amer Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amer Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.