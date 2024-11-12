Expert Ratings For Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, revealing an average target of $109.83, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.5% increase from the previous average price target of $102.17.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alibaba Gr Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $113.00 $92.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $88.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $107.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $106.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $90.00 $90.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $135.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $100.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Understanding the Numbers: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

