Expert Ratings For Albertsons Companies

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.79, along with a high estimate of $27.25 and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.65% lower than the prior average price target of $24.95.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Albertsons Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $21.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $19.00 - Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albertsons Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albertsons Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albertsons Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Albertsons Companies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albertsons Companies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket operator in the United States with over 2,200 stores across a variety of banners. About 80% of the firm's sales stem from non-perishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers and pharmacies at about 20% and 75% of its store locations, respectively. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of outstanding shares.

Breaking Down Albertsons Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.7, Albertsons Companies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.