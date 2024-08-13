Expert Ratings For Akamai Techs

Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $115.2, with a high estimate of $131.00 and a low estimate of $96.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.73% from the previous average price target of $112.14.

A clear picture of Akamai Techs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $92.00 Michael Elias TD Cowen Raises Buy $131.00 $129.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Announces Buy $128.00 - Stephen Bersey HSBC Announces Hold $96.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $112.00 $114.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $110.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Akamai Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Akamai Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Akamai Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Akamai Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.69% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Akamai Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Akamai Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

