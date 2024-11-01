Expert Ratings For Aflac

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Aflac (NYSE:AFL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Aflac, revealing an average target of $103.92, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.16% increase from the previous average price target of $95.20.

A clear picture of Aflac's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $105.00 $100.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $115.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $90.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Announces Hold $102.00 - Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $122.00 $114.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $90.00 $84.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $96.00 - Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $108.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $91.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $109.00 $84.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $81.00

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work and also reaches out to its customers out of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Key Indicators: Aflac's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Aflac's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Aflac's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

