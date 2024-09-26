Expert Ratings For Aflac

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Aflac (NYSE:AFL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Aflac, presenting an average target of $97.58, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $88.82, the current average has increased by 9.86%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Aflac among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $90.00 $84.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $96.00 - Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $108.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $91.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $109.00 $84.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $81.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $82.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $93.00 $84.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $84.00 $83.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $80.00

Discovering Aflac: A Closer Look

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work and also reaches out to its customers out of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Aflac

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Aflac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aflac's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

