Expert Ratings For Advanced Energy Indus

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $114.17, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Highlighting a 1.41% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $115.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Advanced Energy Indus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Robert Mason Baird Lowers Outperform $124.00 $128.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Hold $118.00 $120.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $92.00 $103.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $103.00 Robert Mason Baird Announces Outperform $128.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Advanced Energy Indus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Advanced Energy Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Understanding the Numbers: Advanced Energy Indus's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Energy Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

