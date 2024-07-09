Expert Ratings For ADMA Biologics

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ADMA Biologics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 27.89% from the previous average price target of $9.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of ADMA Biologics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $15.00 $10.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Elliot Wilbur Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $10.00 $8.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $10.00 $8.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $10.00 $7.50 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ADMA Biologics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ADMA Biologics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ADMA Biologics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ADMA Biologics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing which generates maximum revenue and Plasma Collection Centres, and corporate segment. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipates providing contract filling, labeling and packing services. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Key Indicators: ADMA Biologics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ADMA Biologics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ADMA Biologics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ADMA Biologics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

