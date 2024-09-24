Expert Ratings For Accenture

Analysts' ratings for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Accenture, presenting an average target of $366.57, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $321.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $345.86, the current average has increased by 5.99%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Accenture by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $370.00 $376.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $329.00 $320.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $365.00 $352.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $405.00 $350.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $321.00 $293.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $376.00 $330.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Accenture's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Accenture analyst ratings.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Key Indicators: Accenture's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ACN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.