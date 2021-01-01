Markets
Expert Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Serum's Covishield Vaccine In India : Reports

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - An expert panel of the Indian drugs regulator has recommended the emergency use of Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine, according to reports. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in India.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) reportedly has recommended in favor of the EUA approval to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Serum's Covishield vaccine.

Covishield is Serum Institute's version of the vaccine originally developed by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

In late December 2020, British drug major AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford, was approved for emergency supply in the UK.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use in the U.S., which started mass vaccination on December 14. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine also was approved for emergency use in the U.S. on December 18.

