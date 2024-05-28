Expert Outlook: Xometry Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Xometry and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 23.97% from the previous average price target of $32.00.

The perception of Xometry by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00 Greg Palm Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 - Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $38.00 Bruno Montanari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $28.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Xometry's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Xometry

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of the revenue is earned from the U.S. segment.

Financial Insights: Xometry

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Xometry showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.49% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xometry's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xometry's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

