Expert Outlook: Workday Through The Eyes Of 18 Analysts

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 8 4 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Workday, presenting an average target of $311.61, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.97% increase from the previous average price target of $296.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Workday among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $320.00 $350.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $270.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $293.00 $270.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $190.00 - Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $300.00 $315.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $300.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $270.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $330.00 $335.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Buy $325.00 $290.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $290.00 $250.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $316.00 $326.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $330.00 - Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $310.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $260.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $350.00 $310.00

Delving into Workday's Background

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Financial Milestones: Workday's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Workday's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.75% as of 31 January, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 61.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Workday adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

