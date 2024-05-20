Expert Outlook: Teradyne Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $122.11, a high estimate of $161.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.03% from the previous average price target of $112.00.

The standing of Teradyne among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $161.00 $118.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $118.00 $107.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $130.00 $125.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 - Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $130.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 -

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Teradyne: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Teradyne's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teradyne's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradyne's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Teradyne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

