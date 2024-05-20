Expert Outlook: MercadoLibre Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MercadoLibre, revealing an average target of $1953.08, a high estimate of $2150.00, and a low estimate of $1800.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.96% increase from the previous average price target of $1915.56.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MercadoLibre. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Buy $2100.00 - Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $2000.00 $1800.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $1800.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $1800.00 $2000.00 Kaio Prato UBS Lowers Buy $1800.00 $1900.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $1800.00 $2000.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Raises Buy $1940.00 $1990.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $2000.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $2000.00 - Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $2150.00 $2000.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $2000.00 $1900.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2000.00 $1850.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $2000.00 $1800.00

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MercadoLibre's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

