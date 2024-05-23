Expert Outlook: LiveRamp Holdings Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.75, with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.00, the current average has increased by 1.5%.

The standing of LiveRamp Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $56.00 $51.00 Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $49.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $51.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $51.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for LiveRamp Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

LiveRamp's cloud-based software helps businesses combine their data (first-party data) about customer touch points such as on webpages, mobile apps, in stores, and on other devices with data from other sources to get a better view of a current or potential customer's activity. Such combined data can help businesses and advertisers create better profiles of their customers. The software is also used by publishers to easily combine their data with that of advertisers, helping them to optimize their ad inventory. LiveRamp generates revenue through a one-year subscription model (around 80% of total revenue) for its software. The firm also provides a marketplace for third-party data owners and data buyers, around 20% of total revenue.

LiveRamp Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LiveRamp Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.62% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

