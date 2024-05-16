Expert Outlook: Hamilton Insurance Group Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.89, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.68% increase from the previous average price target of $19.00.

The perception of Hamilton Insurance Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $19.00 $16.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in Lloyd's, Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hamilton Insurance Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 100.35% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Insurance Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Insurance Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

