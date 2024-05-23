Expert Outlook: Eastman Chemical Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $110.36, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Marking an increase of 14.42%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $96.45.

The standing of Eastman Chemical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $128.00 $106.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $85.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $104.00 $100.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $105.00 $90.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $112.00 $113.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $102.00 $91.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $89.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $89.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $114.00 $95.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $121.00 $101.00

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Eastman Chemical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

