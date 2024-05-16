Expert Outlook: Clearfield Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.75, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.6% increase from the previous average price target of $41.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Clearfield. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 - Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Clearfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearfield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Clearfield's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Clearfield's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Clearfield Better

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States. The company has two reportable segments namely Clearfield segment and Nestor cables segment. The majority of revenue is derived from Clearfield segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Clearfield

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Clearfield's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Clearfield's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearfield's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

