Expert Outlook: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.87, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 5.3%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $73.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $57.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $60.00 $67.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 - Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $85.00 $89.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $57.00 $67.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Maintains Neutral $60.00 $60.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $79.00 $78.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00

All You Need to Know About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Apellis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 284.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -38.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

