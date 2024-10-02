Expert Outlook: Zillow Gr Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $62.5, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 24.38% from the previous average price target of $50.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Zillow Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $46.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $80.00 $50.00 Lloyd Walmsley Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Zillow Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

