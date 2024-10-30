Expert Outlook: Zebra Technologies Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $408.5, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $379.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.01% from the previous average price target of $374.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Zebra Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $415.00 $380.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $430.00 $394.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $379.00 $345.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $410.00 $380.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zebra Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zebra Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Zebra Technologies: A Closer Look

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Zebra Technologies

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

