Expert Outlook: Xometry Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.12, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 2.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Xometry is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Bruno Montanari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $32.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $33.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $32.00 $36.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $45.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Xometry's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Xometry's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Xometry analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Xometry

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the U.S. segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Xometry

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Xometry's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.05% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.95, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XMTR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for XMTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.