Expert Outlook: Worthington Enterprises Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.25, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.21% increase from the previous average price target of $49.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Worthington Enterprises's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $67.00 $54.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $44.00 $39.00 Martin Englert Seaport Global Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $54.00 $49.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Worthington Enterprises. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Worthington Enterprises compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Worthington Enterprises's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Inc is a designer and manufacturer of products sold to consumers, through retail channels, in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations market categories as well as a wide array of specialized building products that serve customers in the residential and non-residential construction markets, including ceiling suspension systems and light gauge metal framing products, as well as wholly-owned and consolidated operations that produce pressurized containment solutions for heating, cooking and cooling applications, among others. It operates under two reportable operating segments: Consumer Products and Building Products. It derives majority of the revenue from Building Products segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Worthington Enterprises

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Worthington Enterprises's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.86%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Worthington Enterprises's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

