Expert Outlook: Workday Through The Eyes Of 22 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Workday and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $294.05, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $255.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.14% increase from the previous average price target of $285.09.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Workday is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $270.00 $255.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $274.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $305.00 $300.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $285.00 $285.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $260.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $289.00 $286.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $305.00 $275.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $310.00 $290.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $270.00 $255.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $255.00 $240.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $270.00 $250.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $315.00 $325.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $275.00 $265.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $265.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $262.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $290.00 $300.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Workday. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Workday's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Workday: A Closer Look

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Workday's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Workday's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.68% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

