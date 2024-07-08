Expert Outlook: Wintrust Finl Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $113.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.89% lower than the prior average price target of $117.57.

A clear picture of Wintrust Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $112.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Buy $116.00 $118.00 Brendan Nosal Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $100.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $113.00 $115.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $112.00 $117.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $130.00 $135.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Outperform $116.00 $116.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wintrust Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wintrust Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries. Wintrust conducts its business through three segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. Among other services, the company provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking, as well as the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. A majority of its banks are banks chartered by the state of Illinois with scores of locations. The company has historically grown through both de novo organization and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is commercial, mostly in real estate. A majority of Wintrust's net revenue is net interest income.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Wintrust Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wintrust Finl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wintrust Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

