Expert Outlook: WillScot Holdings Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. A decline of 12.56% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of WillScot Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $39.00 $38.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $38.00 $50.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $40.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $41.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $32.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WillScot Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WillScot Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WillScot Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WillScot Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of WillScot Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WillScot Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About WillScot Holdings

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Understanding the Numbers: WillScot Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, WillScot Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.71% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WillScot Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WillScot Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WillScot Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

