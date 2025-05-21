Expert Outlook: Warby Parker Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Warby Parker, presenting an average target of $23.56, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 9.38% from the previous average price target of $26.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Warby Parker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Chen TD Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $20.00 $23.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $22.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $17.00 $23.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $18.00 $29.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Announces Buy $27.00 - Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $22.00 $30.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $30.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $18.00 $25.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Announces Neutral $26.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Warby Parker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Warby Parker analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a mission-driven, lifestyle brand that operates at the intersection of design, technology, healthcare, and social enterprise. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Financial Milestones: Warby Parker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Warby Parker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.89% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Warby Parker's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

