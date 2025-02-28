Expert Outlook: Voya Financial Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 11 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.24, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Experiencing a 3.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $86.65.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Voya Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $87.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $76.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $78.00 Alex Scott Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $75.00 $75.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $84.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $79.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $87.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $90.00 $92.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $82.00 $87.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $91.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $95.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $83.00 $91.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $92.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $92.00 $95.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $89.00 $94.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $81.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Voya Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Voya Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Voya Financial analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Voya Financial

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Voya Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Voya Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.89% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Voya Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VOYA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Peer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for VOYA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.