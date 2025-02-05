Expert Outlook: Voya Financial Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Voya Financial, revealing an average target of $85.31, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 5.05% decrease from the previous average price target of $89.85.

A clear picture of Voya Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $79.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $87.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $90.00 $92.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $82.00 $87.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $91.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $95.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $83.00 $91.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $92.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $92.00 $95.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $89.00 $94.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $81.00 $85.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Voya Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Breaking Down Voya Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Voya Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Voya Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

