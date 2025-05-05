Expert Outlook: Vital Farms Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vital Farms, revealing an average target of $47.57, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.9% lower than the prior average price target of $48.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Vital Farms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Pamela Kaufman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $39.00 $40.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Lowers Buy $42.00 $44.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vital Farms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vital Farms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Vital Farms's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vital Farms's Background

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Vital Farms: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vital Farms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.22% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vital Farms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

