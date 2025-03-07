Expert Outlook: VF Through The Eyes Of 18 Analysts

Ratings for VF (NYSE:VFC) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 11 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 10 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for VF, revealing an average target of $25.83, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.42% from the previous average price target of $22.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive VF. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.00 $27.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $28.00 - Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $21.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $28.00 $24.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $25.00 $14.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $28.00 $23.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $24.00 $20.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $29.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $27.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $24.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $25.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $25.00 - Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00

Unveiling the Story Behind VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of VF

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: VF's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

