Expert Outlook: Verint Systems Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.4, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has decreased by 20.22% from the previous average price target of $35.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Verint Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joshua Reilly |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Daniel Ives |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $30.00|$38.00 | |Dan Bergstrom |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $29.00|$36.00 | |Peter Levine |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $23.00|$34.00 | |Joshua Reilly |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $30.00|$40.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market.
Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verint Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verint Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Verint Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries, helps brands provide Boundless customer experience (CX) automation. AI offers a solution, and that's where Verint comes in. It empowers brands with groundbreaking AI via a next-gen open platform. Its Verint Open Platform helps organizations increase CX automation to achieve their strategic objectives and realize ROI. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Verint Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Verint Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verint Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verint Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

