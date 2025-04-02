Expert Outlook: Unum Gr Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Unum Gr, presenting an average target of $90.67, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.44% from the previous average price target of $82.10.

A clear picture of Unum Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $87.00 $81.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $108.00 - Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $95.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $80.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $103.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $81.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $88.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $82.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Outperform $91.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $74.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $79.00 $74.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Unum Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Unum Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Unum Gr

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum USA, Unum International, Closed Block, Colonial Life, and Corporate. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum USA segment. The firm markets its products through brokers.

A Deep Dive into Unum Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Unum Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unum Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Unum Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

