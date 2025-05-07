Expert Outlook: UL Solutions Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for UL Solutions, presenting an average target of $66.56, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.27% increase from the previous average price target of $58.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive UL Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $73.00 $60.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $63.00 $57.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Outperform $72.00 $60.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $72.00 $58.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $77.00 $65.00 Arthur Truslove Citigroup Raises Buy $60.50 $60.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $57.00 $51.00 Stephanie Yee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UL Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UL Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UL Solutions compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UL Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UL Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into UL Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering UL Solutions: A Closer Look

UL Solutions is a global leader specializing in a broad range of product testing, inspection, and certification services. UL Solutions is the for-profit branch out of three organizations under the UL Enterprise. TIC operations make up nearly all of UL Solutions' total revenue and are composed of two segments: industrial and consumer. UL Solutions' remaining business includes software and advisory, which complements its core TIC offerings. The firm operates globally.

UL Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: UL Solutions displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: UL Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UL Solutions's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UL Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

