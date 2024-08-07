Expert Outlook: Uber Technologies Through The Eyes Of 19 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $86.58, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 0.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $86.76.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Tom White
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$82.00
|$81.00
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$90.00
|$90.00
|Ronald Josey
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$75.00
|$75.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$92.00
|$92.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$95.00
|$90.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$90.00
|$88.00
|Conor Cunningham
|Melius Research
|Announces
|Hold
|$77.00
|-
|Shweta Khajuria
|Wolfe Research
|Announces
|Outperform
|$90.00
|-
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$90.00
|$90.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$91.00
|$89.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$88.00
|$86.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$96.00
|$93.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$90.00
|$90.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Ronald Josey
|JMP Securities
|Lowers
|Market Outperform
|$75.00
|$80.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Buy
|$83.00
|$88.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$92.00
|$92.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth MKM
|Lowers
|Buy
|$89.00
|$91.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
For valuable insights into Uber Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Uber Technologies analyst ratings.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.
Financial Insights: Uber Technologies
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.82% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.
Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for UBER
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for UBER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.