Expert Outlook: TScan Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.2, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 24.9% lower than the prior average price target of $12.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TScan Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Gil Blum |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $9.00|$9.00 | |Maxwell Skor |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Overweight | $10.00|- | |Peter Lawson |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $3.00|$14.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $15.00|$15.00 | |Gil Blum |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $9.00|$11.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TScan Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TScan Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TScan Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TScan Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

TScan Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining TScan Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -90.78% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TScan Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5384.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TScan Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TScan Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TCRX

