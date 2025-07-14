Expert Outlook: Tripadvisor Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Ratings for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.88, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.87% from the previous average price target of $15.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Tripadvisor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nafeesa Gupta B of A Securities Announces Neutral $19.00 - Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $16.25 $16.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Announces Neutral $16.00 - Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Underweight $13.00 $11.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tripadvisor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tripadvisor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tripadvisor's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Stay up to date on Tripadvisor analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. Its platform offers 1 billion reviews and information on several million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2024, 52% of revenue came from the company's core Brand Tripadvisor segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 46% of sales in 2024, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 10% of revenue (about 8% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

Tripadvisor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tripadvisor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Tripadvisor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tripadvisor's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

