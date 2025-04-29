Expert Outlook: Traeger Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Traeger (NYSE:COOK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2.94, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Highlighting a 25.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $3.94.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Traeger by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian McNamara |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $3.00|$5.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $2.50|$2.50 | |Megan Alexander |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $2.50|$3.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $2.00|$2.75 | |Peter Keith |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $2.50|$3.75 | |Peter Benedict |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $2.50|$3.50 | |Brian McNamara |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $5.00|$7.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $2.50|$4.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $4.00|$4.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Traeger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Traeger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Traeger compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Traeger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Traeger's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Traeger analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers. It produces and sells the pellets used to fire the grills and also sells Traeger-branded rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as grilling accessories including covers, barbeque tools, trays, liners, and merchandise. The company's geographical segments include North America and the Rest of the world, of which majority of revenue is from North America.

Breaking Down Traeger's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Traeger's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Traeger's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Traeger's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Traeger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COOK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COOK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.