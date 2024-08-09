Expert Outlook: Topgolf Callaway Brands Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.86, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 12.99% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $15.93.

The perception of Topgolf Callaway Brands by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.50 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is a modern golf and active lifestyle company that provides world-class golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures premium golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through brands such as, Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. The company's reportable segments are; Topgolf, Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle. Majority of the revenue is generated from its Topgolf segment which is predominantly comprised of service revenues and expenses from the company operated Topgolf venues, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology, and WGT digital golf game. Geographically, majority of the revenue for the company is derived from United States.

Financial Insights: Topgolf Callaway Brands

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Topgolf Callaway Brands's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Topgolf Callaway Brands's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Topgolf Callaway Brands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Topgolf Callaway Brands's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Topgolf Callaway Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

