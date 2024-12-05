Expert Outlook: TJX Companies Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $134.38, with a high estimate of $142.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.61% increase from the previous average price target of $132.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of TJX Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $138.00 $133.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $132.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $134.00 $134.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $142.00 $138.00 Gabriella Carbone Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $131.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $134.00 $134.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $134.00 $134.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TJX Companies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TJX Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Financial Milestones: TJX Companies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TJX Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, TJX Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

