Expert Outlook: Tempur Sealy Intl Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tempur Sealy Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has decreased by 4.01% from the previous average price target of $61.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Tempur Sealy Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Announces Neutral $52.00 - Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $52.00 $55.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $61.00 $61.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tempur Sealy Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tempur Sealy Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tempur Sealy Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tempur Sealy Intl

Tempur Sealy International Inc is a bedding provider. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). Some brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. The cany generates revenue from sales from North America.

Financial Insights: Tempur Sealy Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tempur Sealy Intl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.84% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempur Sealy Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 28.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tempur Sealy Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.69, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

