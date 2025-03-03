Expert Outlook: Teleflex Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $158.75, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Highlighting a 29.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $224.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Teleflex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $149.00 $200.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $214.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $255.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $200.00 $227.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teleflex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Teleflex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Teleflex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teleflex analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Teleflex

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2023 sales), interventional (17%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (14%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (10%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Teleflex: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teleflex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.78% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Teleflex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TFX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TFX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.