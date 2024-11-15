Expert Outlook: Taysha Gene Therapies Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $6.57, with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.45% from the previous average price target of $6.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Taysha Gene Therapies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Taysha Gene Therapies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Taysha Gene Therapies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Understanding the Numbers: Taysha Gene Therapies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Taysha Gene Therapies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -53.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1882.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -25.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

