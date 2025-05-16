Expert Outlook: Taysha Gene Therapies Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.67, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $6.50, the current average has increased by 2.62%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Taysha Gene Therapies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Taysha Gene Therapies: A Closer Look

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes, TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Key Indicators: Taysha Gene Therapies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Taysha Gene Therapies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -43.9% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -929.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -23.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

