Expert Outlook: Targa Resources Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $137.27, with a high estimate of $147.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average has increased by 9.64% from the previous average price target of $125.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Targa Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sunil Sibal Seaport Global Raises Buy $141.00 $129.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $128.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $138.00 $123.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $140.00 John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $140.00 - Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $147.00 $116.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $134.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $128.00 $123.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $124.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Targa Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Targa Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Targa Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Targa Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.93% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Targa Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.86, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

