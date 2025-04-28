Expert Outlook: Stride Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Stride (NYSE:LRN) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Stride, presenting an average target of $142.25, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. Marking an increase of 5.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $134.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Stride by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jason Tilchen |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $155.00|$145.00 | |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Raises |Outperform | $150.00|$140.00 | |Jeffrey Silber |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $139.00|$134.00 | |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $140.00|$140.00 | |Jason Tilchen |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $145.00|$135.00 | |Jeffrey Silber |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $134.00|$122.00 | |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Raises |Outperform | $140.00|$130.00 | |Jason Tilchen |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $135.00|$130.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stride. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Stride's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stride analyst ratings.

Get to Know Stride Better

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

A Deep Dive into Stride's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Stride displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stride's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stride's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stride's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Stride adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

